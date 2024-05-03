Joke of the Night for May 3, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away

Beep beep! Tonight's Joke of the Night is driving you to sleep with the sillies. Here's a funny to make you laugh before the ZZZs.

Answer: Riders didn't like it when she went the extra mile.

Question: Why did the New York City taxi driver lose her job?

Joke of the Night for April 29, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away

Joke of the Day for April 30, 2024: Get your funny on

Joke of the Night for April 30, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away

Joke of the Day for May 1, 2024: Get your funny on

Joke of the Night for May 1, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away

Joke of the Day for May 2, 2024: Get your funny on

Joke of the Night for May 2, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away

Joke of the Day for May 3, 2024: Get your funny on

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!

