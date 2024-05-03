Joke of the Night for May 3, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Tonight's Joke of the Night
Joke of the Day
Question: Why did the New York City taxi driver lose her job?
Answer: Riders didn't like it when she went the extra mile.
