Joke of the Night for May 4, 2024: The best jokes to laugh Star Wars Day away
May the 4th be with you! Tonight's Joke of the Night is driving you to sleep with some Star Wars Day sillies. Here's a funny to make you feel the force before the ZZZs.
Joke of the Day
Question: Which Star Wars character works at a restaurant?
Answer: Darth Waiter.
