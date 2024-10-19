Joke of the Night for October 19, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away

Tonight's Joke of the Night has arrived to end your Caturday with a smile! Here's a kitty silly to knock it out of the park before your ZZZs.

Joke of the Night

Question: What did the baseball-loving cat say?

Answer: "Take meowt to the ballgame!"

Joke of the Night for October 19, 2024.
Joke of the Night for October 19, 2024.

Cover photo: Collage: Unsplash/Nirzar Pangarkar & Tim Gouw

