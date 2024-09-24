Joke of the Night for September 24, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away

Tonight's Joke of the Night is a sweet silly! Here's a clever funny to make you smile before your ZZZs.

Joke of the Night

Question: Why did the Skittle go to school?

Answer: Because it really wanted to be a Smartie.

