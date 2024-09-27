Joke of the Night for September 27, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Tonight's Joke of the Night is a sizzling silly! Here's a scorcher to make you smile before your ZZZs.
Joke of the Night
Question: Why couldn't the firefighter leave his job?
Answer: It was really starting to heat up.
