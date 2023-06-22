Apple engaged in union-busting at NYC store, judge rules!

New York, New York - An administrative law judge at the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) has found Apple guilty of anti- union tactics at its World Trade Center location in New York City.

Judge Lauren Esposito ruled on Tuesday that an Apple Store supervisor had unlawfully questioned an employee about his discussions with colleagues about wages and unionization in interviews described as "coercive."

Esposito also found managers had removed and destroyed union flyers, which is legally allowed in non-working spaces.

These practices violated workers' right to organize, Esposito found.

Apple was asked to "cease and desist" from anti-union activities and post notices acknowledging the violations and informing workers of their labor rights.

Apple is currently facing four other NLRB labor complaints as the growing union wave has arrived at several of the company's US stores.