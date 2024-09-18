Boeing accused of not taking mediation seriously as strike continues

Seattle, Washington - The union for striking Boeing workers said Tuesday the aviation giant was not "taking mediation seriously," after some 33,000 employees walked out last week over a contract dispute, effectively shutting down two Seattle-area plants.

Boeing factory workers and supporters gather on a picket line during a strike near the entrance to a production facility in Renton, Washington. © REUTERS

"We will not mince words – after a full day of mediation, we are frustrated," said a statement from the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM), after its representatives met with Boeing negotiators.

"The company was not prepared and was unwilling to address the issues you've made clear are essential for ending this strike: Wages and Pension. The company doesn't seem to be taking mediation seriously," the statement said.

It added that mediation between the union and Boeing would continue on Wednesday.

"Today, we ask Boeing not to miss the opportunity to recognize its workers by presenting a contract that can resolve this labor dispute so we can get back to building and delivering Boeing aircraft," said the union statement.