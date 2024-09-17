Boeing and union to resume talks as strike shutters Seattle plants

Seattle, Washington - Negotiators from Boeing and the machinists union are scheduled to resume talks Tuesday after some 33,000 workers went on strike late last week.

Boeing factory workers and supporters gather on a picket line during the third day of a strike near the entrance to a production facility in Renton, Washington. © REUTERS

Members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers District 751 have been picketing 24 hours a day following the walkout early Friday morning, shuttering Seattle-area factories that assemble the 737 MAX and 777.

"Now is the moment to rise – show Boeing that our voices aren't just loud; they are unstoppable," the IAM said over the weekend. "We are stronger than ever before, and we won't back down."

The IAM, which has touted support from peer unions and from political figures, began surveying the members to rank their priorities as the negotiations enter the next phase.

Meanwhile, Boeing announced Monday a hiring freeze and cutbacks in supplier expenditures and cautioned that it was considering staff furloughs.

"Our business is in a difficult period," Chief Financial Officer Brian West said in a memo to staff. "We must take necessary actions to preserve cash and safeguard our shared future."

West told an investor conference Friday that the company was eager to get back to the bargaining table and "hammer out a deal."

The talks, which will be assisted by federal mediators, aim to speed a resolution to Boeing's first strike since 2008 at a time when the aviation giant has been losing money and faces scrutiny from regulators and customers after safety incidents.