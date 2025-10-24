Boeing defense workers to vote on ending weeks-long strike
St. Louis, Missouri - More than 3,000 Boeing defense workers on strike in the Midwest since August will vote this weekend on a revised contract offer from management, both sides said Thursday.
The announcement came just a day after talks had seemingly broken down between the US aerospace giant and the union representing workers in Missouri and Illinois.
Leaders of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) District 837 had initially refused to put the offer to a vote, but have now set the ballot for Sunday.
"I'm pleased that union leaders have now agreed to follow your democratic process and let you decide your future," St. Louis-based Boeing executive Dan Gillian said in a note to employees.
Gillian praised the package on offer, which includes wage increases, more vacation and sick time, and the addition of $3,000 in restricted stock to boost a signing bonus.
The proposal also lowers the annual attendance progression payment.
If workers – who have been on strike since August 4 – vote to approve the proposals, work will resume on November 3, Gillian said.
Boeing seeks to replace striking workers
The striking Boeing machinists work on the F-15 and F-18 combat aircraft, the T-7 Red Hawk Advanced Pilot Training System, and the MQ-25 unmanned aircraft.
Employees have already rejected several deals offered by negotiators.
In early September, Boeing began recruiting replacement workers. Then earlier this month, it sought to identify more tasks that can be outsourced to third parties.
