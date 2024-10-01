Cranes stand still as striking dockworkers fight for their "future"

Elizabeth, New Jersey - Just a short drive from the New York skyline, giant cranes, containers, and machinery stand motionless behind closed gates.

The International Longshoremen's Association (ILA), 85,000 members strong, has launched its first strike since 1977 after weeks of deadlocked negotiations over a six-year labor agreement. © SPENCER PLATT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"It's not just money, it's our future," declared Herbert Hall, a 76-year-old vice president of the dockworkers' union.

Speaking from a picket line outside the APM terminal in Elizabeth, New Jersey, he raises his voice over blaring music and honking traffic.

"We're talking about machines, artificial intelligence, and all that stuff. We want job security."

The port, like dozens along the East Coast and Gulf of Mexico, has ground to a halt.

Around 400 strikers have gathered, some lounging in camping chairs, sipping coffee and enjoying free burgers from a food truck.

Union logos adorn their jackets and T-shirts, while picket signs voice their concerns: "Machines don't feed families," "Profit over people is unacceptable," "Automation harms families."

Jonita Carter, a docker for 23 years with the Maher company, emphasizes their dedication: "We worked during COVID, we never stopped. We moved the world."

"If it's zero degrees, I'm outside. If it's 40 degrees, I'm outside. We don't ask for much. We're asking for a small portion, which we rightly deserve."