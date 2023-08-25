United Auto Workers vote to authorize strike if contract talks fail

Detroit, Michigan - Workers at Detroit's three auto giants overwhelmingly voted to authorize union leaders to call a strike if there is no contract by next month's deadline, the union announced Friday.

United Auto Workers overwhelmingly voted to strike if there is no contract by next month's deadline. © JEFF KOWALSKY / AFP

The United Auto Workers announced that it won at least 95 percent support for a possible strike at General Motors, Ford, and Stellantis if negotiations fail to produce a contract by the September 14 deadline, with an average of 97 percent across the three companies.

The vote, which was expected, does not mean there will be a stoppage, but it gives newly installed UAW President Shawn Fain an additional point of leverage in talks. Fain has criticized the companies for dragging their feet during the negotiations thus far.

"Our union's membership is clearly fed up with living paycheck-to-paycheck while the corporate elite and billionaire class continue to make out like bandits," Fain said. "The Big Three have been breaking the bank while we have been breaking our backs."

A strike at all three companies would involve about 150,000 workers, with a potentially wide-ranging economic impact on suppliers and industry-adjacent services.



The talks are on the radar of President Joe Biden, who recently called for a "fair" contract that ensures workers' rights are strengthened during the transition to electric vehicles (EVs). Fain has signaled a willingness to strike at all three companies, although labor experts think if there is a strike, a stoppage at just one company is more likely.