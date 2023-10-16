Ford chairman urges end to UAW strike but allegedly won't make concessions

Auto giant Ford's executive chairman called on striking workers Monday to end their month-long stoppage , warning of major economic impact if it continues.

Bill Ford's remarks in Michigan came days after the president of the US auto workers union said its strike had entered a new stage involving last-minute walkouts.



Nearly 34,000 United Auto Workers (UAW) members are on strike, with numbers increasing since the initial move on September 15 to take down one plant at each of the Big Three automakers of Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis.

On Monday, Bill Ford warned, "The supply base is very fragile, and will start collapsing with an expanded strike."

He called on UAW workers to "come together to bring an end to this acrimonious round of talks."