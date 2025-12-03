Viral Video of the Day for December 3, 2025: Toddler discovers mom's vibration plate – and can't get enough!

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a mom's wellness routine takes a turn when her toddler decides her vibration plate is his new favorite toy.

In the clip, Jenna Boyd films her young son climbing onto her vibration plate and requesting that it "shake," and when she turns it on, he lights up with pure joy at the platform vibrates beneath his feet.

Jenna writes, "POV: you got a vibration plate for lymphatic drainage but it also serves as entertainment for your toddler."

"carefull!! that's extremely dangerous because your baby could become shakira's backup dancer," one viewer joked.

Check it out: