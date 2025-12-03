Viral Video of the Day for December 3, 2025: Toddler discovers mom's vibration plate – and can't get enough!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a mom's wellness routine takes a turn when her toddler decides her vibration plate is his new favorite toy.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, Jenna Boyd films her young son climbing onto her vibration plate and requesting that it "shake," and when she turns it on, he lights up with pure joy at the platform vibrates beneath his feet.

Jenna writes, "POV: you got a vibration plate for lymphatic drainage but it also serves as entertainment for your toddler."

"carefull!! that's extremely dangerous because your baby could become shakira's backup dancer," one viewer joked.

Check it out:

This little boy thought mom's vibration plate was made just for him – and his reaction says it all!
This little boy thought mom's vibration plate was made just for him – and his reaction says it all!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@jennamboyd
Viral Video of the Day for December 2, 2025: TikToker hilariously pranks roommate with "obese" guinea pig Viral Video of the Day for December 2, 2025: TikToker hilariously pranks roommate with "obese" guinea pig
Viral Video of the Day for December 1, 2025: Tiny singer steals the show in Christmas PJ performance Viral Video of the Day for December 1, 2025: Tiny singer steals the show in Christmas PJ performance
Viral Video of the Day for November 30, 2025: Cat becomes main course in hilarious dinner setup fail Viral Video of the Day for November 30, 2025: Cat becomes main course in hilarious dinner setup fail
Viral Video of the Day for November 29, 2025: Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade stilt performer has nasty wipeout! Viral Video of the Day for November 29, 2025: Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade stilt performer has nasty wipeout!
Viral Video of the Day for November 28, 2025: Dachshund puppy learns funniest new "trick" Viral Video of the Day for November 28, 2025: Dachshund puppy learns funniest new "trick"
Viral Video of the Day for November 27, 2025: Woman's trampoline fun takes a hilarious turn Viral Video of the Day for November 27, 2025: Woman's trampoline fun takes a hilarious turn
Viral Video of the Day for November 26, 2025: Derpy cat steals the show in hilarious TikTok twist Viral Video of the Day for November 26, 2025: Derpy cat steals the show in hilarious TikTok twist
Viral Video of the Day for November 25, 2025: Little boy fully believes he turned into real tiger in hilarious TikTok! Viral Video of the Day for November 25, 2025: Little boy fully believes he turned into real tiger in hilarious TikTok!

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@jennamboyd

More on Viral Video of the Day: