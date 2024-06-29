Labor union accuses Boeing of hurting supply chain ahead of strike authorization vote

Seattle, Washington - Boeing's practice of aggressively pressuring suppliers on costs has damaged its own supply chain, contributing to the aviation giant's current woes, a top union negotiator told AFP this week.

"Boeing has spent a long time, since 2012 trying to squeeze the supply chain by forcing them to cut their costs to Boeing, year over year," said Jon Holden, president of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) for District 751.



"I'm fine with efficiency," Holden said. "What I'm not okay with is undermining the health of the manufacturing process."

Holden's local chapter in Seattle represents 32,000 workers, with some 30,000 at Boeing. The union hopes for significant gains from the new contract after negotiations kicked off in March.

"Boeing went through an effort to sell off different factories, to reduce their net assets, and those factories are now part of the supply chain," Holden told AFP in an interview, adding such moves contributed to the storied manufacturer's current woes.

"The company looks at ways to make things more efficient, but they cut out important redundancies like quality assurance," he said.

For months, Boeing has been dealing with production problems in three commercial jets – the 737 MAX, the 787 Dreamliner, and the 777.

The company has been in crisis mode since a 737 MAX flown by Alaska Airlines was forced to make an emergency landing in January after a fuselage panel blew out.

Boeing has undertaken training programs and other initiatives to boost quality control and reassure the Federal Aviation Administration. Many of these efforts center on the IAM-represented Boeing factory in Renton, Washington, where the MAX is built.

Along with another union at Boeing, the Society of Professional Engineering Employees in Aerospace (SPEEA), the IAM has sought two seats on Boeing's board of directors, an effort Boeing opposes.