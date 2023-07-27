New York City gets its first unionized pizzeria!

New York, New York - New York City has its first-ever unionized pizzeria!

Workers at the Brooklyn pizzeria Barboncino have unanimously voted to unionize! © Screenshot/Twitter/barbounited

Workers at Brooklyn's Barboncino on Wednesday successfully voted to unionize with Workers United in a 26-0 vote. There were 37 employees eligible to participate.

Workers United has supported recent unionization campaigns at hundreds of Starbucks cafés, the flagship Ben & Jerry's store in Vermont, Tesla's gigafactory in Buffalo, and more.

Barboncino staff first began their organizing push more than a year ago before filing for a union election in May, the New York Times reported.

Following their win, Barboncino workers will now direct their energies toward winning better wages, benefits, and working conditions, including improved health and safety standards, assistance in health care enrollment, and more consistent scheduling.

This Crown Heights classic dishes out Neapolitan-style pies sure to make your mouth water, but a unionized workforce with fair contracts would make the culinary experience even tastier.