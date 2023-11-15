Arizonans stage sit-in in Senator Mark Kelly's office demanding Israel-Gaza Ceasefire Now

Phoenix, Arizona - Arizonans staged a sit-in in the Phoenix office of US Senator Mark Kelly on Tuesday to demand he support an immediate ceasefire in Israel's continued assault on Gaza .

Arizonans hold a peaceful sit-in in the Phoenix office of Democratic Senator Mark Kelly to demand he support a ceasefire now. © Courtesy of Sarah Roberts

Palestinian, Jewish, Muslim, and more Arizonans chanted "Ceasefire Now!" as they gathered in Kelly's office to express their pain and frustration with the US government's response to the brutal Israeli siege.

"There is a large consensus that what is happening in Gaza is collective punishment of the Palestinian people," Palestinian-American state Representative Athena Salman told one of Kelly's staffers, according to a press release shared by the Arizona Education Association's Emily Kirkland.

"This budget year, we had to throw hundreds of thousands of Arizonans off their healthcare, off Medicaid," she continued. "Yet Congress and the President are saying we have the money for another war to bomb people who look like me? It's a humanitarian crisis."

The US government provides weapons and billions of taxpayer dollars to the Israeli government each year. Even in the midst of the crisis in Gaza, lawmakers have continued to support the transfer of military aid in spite of widespread public opposition.



Meanwhile, demands for deescalation are growing across the US. Salman and 16 other Democrats in the Arizona state legislature sent a letter to President Joe Biden last week urging him to negotiate a ceasefire, but Kelly, a Democrat, has so far failed to echo those calls.