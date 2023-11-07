SAG-AFTRA shoots down "final" offer from Hollywood studios amid major sticking point

The union representing striking Hollywood actors said Monday it could not agree to studios' "last, best, and final offer" issued over the weekend.

Los Angeles, California - The union representing striking Hollywood actors said Monday it could not agree to studios' "last, best, and final offer" issued over the weekend in a bid to end a months-long stalemate that has crippled Hollywood.

The SAG-AFTRA union representing striking Hollywood actors rejected the "final offer" made by studios and streaming services. © REUTERS Negotiators for the Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) have been mulling the proposal since Saturday, as studios seek to halt a damaging stoppage that has brought TV and movie production to a standstill for four months.

AI remains sticking point for striking actors

Actors continue to advocate against the use of AI to potentially use their likenesses in content other than what they worked on. © REUTERS Talks to reach a deal in recent days were attended by studio CEOs, underlining the urgency to end the crisis.

SAG-AFTRA represents some 160,000 performers. Actors below Hollywood's upper echelons say it has become almost impossible to earn a decent living, as long-standing pay structures have failed to keep pace with inflation and industry changes. In particular, the growth of streaming platforms – who typically order fewer episodes per series, and pay minimal residuals – has severely eroded their incomes. But the use of AI, particularly the notion that an actor's likeness could be used long after they have filmed a role, has been a sticking point.

Studio executives say deal is "really close"

Studios, who have already delayed the release of major films such as Dune: Part Two and the next Mission: Impossible installment, are eager to restart productions on hit shows like "Stranger Things" in time for next year. Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos told AFP negotiations were still going on. "We're at the table and we're working really hard to get it done," he said. "I feel like we're really close. But you know, these are complicated deals and we're navigating tricky waters. Our goal is we want to get folks back to work."