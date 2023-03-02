Starbucks workers in Buffalo secure major legal victory in union campaign

Buffalo, New York - In a historic decision, Starbucks has been found guilty of hundreds of violations of federal labor law in Buffalo alone.

Starbucks workers in Buffalo, New York, celebrate winning their first union election in the United States. © Screenshot/Facebook/SBWorkersUnited

Administrative law judge Michael A. Rosas of the National Labor Relations Board released a 218-page decision on Wednesday laying out the company's "egregious and widespread" violations and "general disregard for the employees' fundamental rights."

The ruling came after an almost yearlong investigation of 32 unfair labor practices charges from 21 stores in the Buffalo area.

In his decision, Rosas ordered Starbucks to reopen a Cheektowaga store it closed for union activity, begin bargaining with the Camp Road store, and reinstate seven workers it unlawfully fired for union activity.

Dozens of workers will receive back pay and damages for the retaliation they suffered, whether that be in the form of cut hours, withheld promotions, or transfer denials.

The company will also be required to post a 13-page notice listing its labor violations and workers’ rights in all US stores and online communications platforms. On top of that, interim CEO Howard Schultz has been personally called on to read out the company’s violations in Buffalo-area stores and then share a recording to all Starbucks workers across the US.

Starbucks has said it is considering further legal action and has until March 28 to file for an appeal.