Stellantis and UAW reach tentative agreement, while GM workers stage new walkout

Detroit, Michigan - Stellantis and the striking United Auto Workers union have reached a preliminary agreement on a new labor contract, the two sides said Saturday, allowing members to go back to work at grounded factories .

The tentative deal, reached after 44 days of strike action that simultaneously targeted Detroit's Big Three automakers, is similar to one struck earlier this week with Ford, the union said.



"Once again, we have achieved what just weeks ago we were told was impossible," UAW President Shawn Fain said, adding that "we have begun to turn the tide in the war on the American working class."

The tentative contract includes a 25% raise in base wages by 2028. Cost of living adjustments will cumulatively raise the top wage by 33%, to over $42 an hour, the union said.

Like the Ford deal, any preliminary agreement with European auto giant Stellantis would need to be ratified via a vote by UAW members.

But in the meantime, striking Stellantis workers, like those at Ford, "will return to work while the agreement goes through the ratification process," the UAW said.