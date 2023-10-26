UAW reaches tentative agreement with Ford in major strike breakthrough

Detroit, Michigan - The United Auto Workers union reached a tentative agreement with Ford late Wednesday, a breakthrough in a 41-day stoppage on Detroit's "Big Three" car manufacturers.

UAW President Shawn Fain (l.) and Vice President Chuck Browning share an important announcement on negotiations with Ford via video address. © UAW International Union via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS

The deal, which rank-and-file workers must still approve in a vote, includes a 25% wage increase for hourly employees, the United Auto Workers (UAW) said.



Other key elements include guaranteed cost-of-living adjustments, an elimination of different pay levels or "tiers" that disadvantage junior employees, and a right to strike over plant closures.

"For months we've said that record profits mean record contracts," said UAW President Shawn Fain in a statement. "And UAW family, our Stand Up Strike has delivered."

Ford confirmed the agreement, saying "we are pleased to have reached a tentative agreement on a new labor contract with the UAW covering our US operations."

Also cheering was US President Joe Biden, who hailed the "historic accord," saying, "I applaud the UAW and Ford for coming together after a hard fought, good faith negotiation and reaching a historic tentative agreement tonight."

Biden made history in September as the first US president to stand on a picket line as he endorsed the UAW's call for "record" contracts in light of record auto industry profits.