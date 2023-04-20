Teamsters launch strike at Illinois cannabis dispensaries ahead of 420
Niles, Illinois - Just one day before 420, unionized cannabis workers in Illinois launched a historic strike for better wages and working conditions.
Teamsters Local 777 members walked off the job at three Rise dispensaries in the Chicago area on Wednesday after the company demanded workers at the Niles location take off pro-union pins. Rise is a subsidiary of Green Thumb Industries (GTI).
"The company’s demand that the workers remove their pins is part of a broader pattern of disrespect to their workforce," Local 777 President Jim Glimco said in a statement.
"GTI is refusing to offer these men and women wages commensurate with the cost of living, or retirement package that is acceptable for Teamsters. It’s far past time this company recognize the people responsible for all of the success it’s had," he continued.
The Teamsters have noted it's the first time in Illinois history that three cannabis dispensaries belonging to the same umbrella have gone on strike at the same time.
Cannabis workers speak out amid historic strike
Cannabis workers on strike say they are hoping their actions will push the company to do better by its employees.
"We’re focused on creating a high-quality career here and we need a wage that reflects how valuable we are," Reilly Drew, a patient care specialist at the Niles dispensary, explained in the Teamsters press release. "People think of advancing as moving up the ladder, but in this situation, it’s about raising the whole floor up for everyone."
"We want to make this a prosperous industry because it’s a profitable industry."
Employees at the other dispensaries said they joined in the walkout to show solidarity with their Niles colleagues and boost their collective voice as workers.
Julie Evans, a patient care specialist in Joliet, said, "The forceful removal of these buttons shows us how GTI feels about our movement, and how little they care about us as workers. I feel that it is extremely unfair, disrespectful, and rude that Niles was forced to remove their insignias while other stores were not. I stand with my fellow Teamsters in solidarity against this unfair labor practice."
The dispensary workers are still on strike on 420 and until further notice.
Cover photo: 123RF/mgunnouni