Teamsters launch strike at Illinois cannabis dispensaries ahead of 420

Niles, Illinois - Just one day before 420, unionized cannabis workers in Illinois launched a historic strike for better wages and working conditions.

Unionized cannabis workers at three dispensaries in Illinois are on strike demanding better wages and working conditions (stock image). © 123RF/mgunnouni

Teamsters Local 777 members walked off the job at three Rise dispensaries in the Chicago area on Wednesday after the company demanded workers at the Niles location take off pro-union pins. Rise is a subsidiary of Green Thumb Industries (GTI).

"The company’s demand that the workers remove their pins is part of a broader pattern of disrespect to their workforce," Local 777 President Jim Glimco said in a statement.

"GTI is refusing to offer these men and women wages commensurate with the cost of living, or retirement package that is acceptable for Teamsters. It’s far past time this company recognize the people responsible for all of the success it’s had," he continued.

The Teamsters have noted it's the first time in Illinois history that three cannabis dispensaries belonging to the same umbrella have gone on strike at the same time.