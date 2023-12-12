UAW files union-busting charges against Honda, Hyundai, and Volkswagen

The United Auto Workers has filed unfair labor practice charges against Honda Motor in Indiana, Hyundai Motor in Alabama, and Volkswagen AG in Tennessee.

Detroit, Michigan - The United Auto Workers (UAW) has filed unfair labor practice charges against Honda Motor in Indiana, Hyundai Motor in Alabama, and Volkswagen AG (VW) in Tennessee for alleged illegal union-busting activities amid organizing drives.

UAW President Shawn Fain has announced the union filed unfair labor practice charges against Honda, Hyundai, and Volkswagen. © JIM VONDRUSKA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP The Detroit-based union announced the filings on Monday after launching earlier this month an unprecedented organizing campaign at 13 automakers. The effort covers 150,000 autoworkers, which would double the union's current membership at the Detroit Three, and seek to build off the momentum of record gains in contracts made with General Motors, Ford Motor, and Stellantis NV.

"These companies are breaking the law in an attempt to get autoworkers to sit down and shut up instead of fighting for their fair share," UAW President Shawn Fain said in a statement. "But these workers are showing management that they won't be intimidated out of their right to speak up and organize for a better life. From Honda to Hyundai to Volkswagen and beyond, we've got their back." "The auto industry's record profits should mean record contracts for these workers, too."

UAW organizing drive makes waves across the US

UAW President Shawn Fain has reported massive interest in organizing from workers in non-union plants. © REUTERS One of the filings is at VW's only US plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee, where the UAW last week said more than 1,000 workers – more than 30% of the workforce there – had signed authorization cards for union representation. The union says it will demand recognition when 70% of workers at a plant sign the cards, or else pursue a National Labor Relations Board election.

The complaint alleges actions of "threatening, restraining and coercing employees from exercising their rights" and restricting employees from distributing union materials. VW spokesperson Mark Gillies said in a statement: "Volkswagen respects our workers' right to determine who should represent their interests in the workplace. We are committed to providing clear, transparent, and timely information that helps educate our employees and managers on their legal rights and obligations. This is especially important in an atmosphere of deliberate misinformation. We take claims like this very seriously and will investigate accordingly." Honda workers in Greensburg, Indiana, say they were told to remove union stickers from their hats and that they were threatened with write-ups. The complaint says Honda targeted workers seeking to organize with "more onerous working production standards and utilized work quality assessments to retaliate against employees." "Hundreds of workers" at the plant that builds the Civic sedan, CR-V SUV and the Insight Hybrid have signed union cards, according to the UAW. At Hyundai's plant in Montgomery, Alabama, workers say managers confiscated, destroyed and prohibited pro-union materials, including in the parking lot and break rooms and when employees weren't on the clock. Meanwhile, flyers and T-shirts against unionizing were available in the cafeteria.