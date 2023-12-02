UAW joins US labor movement's call for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza

Detroit, Michigan - United Auto Workers (UAW) on Friday became the largest labor union so far to call for a permanent ceasefire in Israel's war on Gaza .

UAW director Brandon Mancilla announced the labor union was joining the call for a ceasefire in the Israel-Gaza war. © Screenshot/X/UAW

At a press conference in front of the White House, UAW Region 9A Director Brandon Mancilla said the union had signed on to the call for an immediate end to the devastating conflict that has so far led to the death of some 1,200 people in Israel and over 15,000 in Gaza.

Tracing the UAW's long history of opposing war and injustice – from fascism in World War 2, to Vietnam and apartheid South Africa – Mancilla said the organizations has committed itself to "building a lasting peace, building social justice, and building a global community of solidarity."

He said this was "as important as anything else we're doing in this country in order to ensure that workers and oppressed people and poor people across the world are on the path to winning the justice they so deserve."

The letter the UAW has signed on to also urges the restoration of basic rights for the people of Gaza and the release of all Hamas hostages taken in the October 7 attack.