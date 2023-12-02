UAW joins US labor movement's call for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza
Detroit, Michigan - United Auto Workers (UAW) on Friday became the largest labor union so far to call for a permanent ceasefire in Israel's war on Gaza.
At a press conference in front of the White House, UAW Region 9A Director Brandon Mancilla said the union had signed on to the call for an immediate end to the devastating conflict that has so far led to the death of some 1,200 people in Israel and over 15,000 in Gaza.
Tracing the UAW's long history of opposing war and injustice – from fascism in World War 2, to Vietnam and apartheid South Africa – Mancilla said the organizations has committed itself to "building a lasting peace, building social justice, and building a global community of solidarity."
He said this was "as important as anything else we're doing in this country in order to ensure that workers and oppressed people and poor people across the world are on the path to winning the justice they so deserve."
The letter the UAW has signed on to also urges the restoration of basic rights for the people of Gaza and the release of all Hamas hostages taken in the October 7 attack.
UAW adds voice to pro-ceasefire US labor movement
Representing some 400,000 active workers and more than half a million retirees, the UAW is by far the biggest union to join the ceasefire call, following in the footsteps of scores of other groups, including the American Postal Workers Union.
The announcement came just hours after a temporary truce between Israel and Hamas expired, leading to renewed bombing in Gaza that has already killed over 200 people in 24 hours, according to local authorities.
President Joe Biden and his administration have so far refused to push for a permanent ceasefire, opting instead to fully support the Israeli assault despite a global outcry and warnings of potentially genocidal actions.
Cover photo: Screenshot/X/UAW