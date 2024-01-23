UAW president announces plans for general strike: "We want everybody walking out"

Washington DC - United Auto Workers (UAW) President Shawn Fain outlined ambitious plans for a general strike at the union 's national political conference in Washington DC on Monday.

United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain is calling for a general strike on May 1, 2028. © IMAGO / USA TODAY Network

"We've got to pay for our sins of the past. Back in 1980 when Reagan at the time fired the PATCO workers, everybody in this country should have stood up and walked the hell out," Fain told the audience.

"We missed the opportunity then, but we're not going to miss it in 2028. That's the plan. We want a general strike. We want everybody walking out just like they do in other countries."

The action is planned for May 1, 2028, recognized around the world as May Day or International Workers' Day.

It is also the day that the UAW's recently ratified contracts with the Big Three carmakers – Ford, Stellantis, and General Motors – are set to expire.

The UAW has been encouraging other unions to organize their contract expiration dates for May 1, 2028, in the hopes of generating mass cross-industry participation.