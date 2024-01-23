UAW president announces plans for general strike: "We want everybody walking out"
Washington DC - United Auto Workers (UAW) President Shawn Fain outlined ambitious plans for a general strike at the union's national political conference in Washington DC on Monday.
"We've got to pay for our sins of the past. Back in 1980 when Reagan at the time fired the PATCO workers, everybody in this country should have stood up and walked the hell out," Fain told the audience.
"We missed the opportunity then, but we're not going to miss it in 2028. That's the plan. We want a general strike. We want everybody walking out just like they do in other countries."
The action is planned for May 1, 2028, recognized around the world as May Day or International Workers' Day.
It is also the day that the UAW's recently ratified contracts with the Big Three carmakers – Ford, Stellantis, and General Motors – are set to expire.
The UAW has been encouraging other unions to organize their contract expiration dates for May 1, 2028, in the hopes of generating mass cross-industry participation.
UAW's Shawn Fain weighs in on 2024 presidential race
In his remarks, Fain also referenced the 2024 presidential election and called out Republican frontrunner Donald Trump, saying he is "pretty much contrary to everything we stand for."
Fain refrained from sharing thoughts on Democratic incumbent Joe Biden. The union will be holding formal discussions to determine their endorsement in the race.
The UAW is among the unions that have joined the call for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza as the Biden administration continues to send billions in military aid to support Israel's brutal campaign.
Cover photo: IMAGO / USA TODAY Network