Workers at video game giant ZeniMax stage one-day strike against Microsoft

San Francisco, California - Hundreds of workers at the video game giant behind Fallout staged a one-day strike Wednesday over outsourcing and remote work policies, their labor union said.

"We are not afraid to do what's necessary to make sure that Microsoft meets us at the bargaining table over key issues like remote work options and outsourcing," ZeniMax Workers United said on X, formerly Twitter.

"Today, we are on strike."

The group, part of the Communication Workers of America (CWA), said that hundreds of ZeniMax employees in Maryland and Texas were on strike through the workday to "tell Microsoft to stop dragging their feet" when it comes to worker demands about job security and improved conditions.

Software giant Microsoft acquired ZeniMax Media for $7.5 billion in 2021, marking a major expansion for its Xbox division that gave it ownership of several best-selling franchises.

ZeniMax is the parent company of Bethesda Softworks, publisher of the Fallout and Elder Scrolls franchises.

Microsoft did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Workers at Bethesda Game Studios joined the CWA in July of this year as union organizing gained momentum in the face of grueling workloads and scant job security.