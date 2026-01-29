Viral Video of the Day for January 29, 2026: Guy leaps into snow thinking it's soft... it wasn't!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a man who couldn't wait to dive into a fresh pile of snow quickly learned it wasn't as fluffy as it looked.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, the man spots a big pile of snow on the ground and admits he's been "waiting all year" to jump into something like it.
He then throws himself backward onto the mount – only to realize it's basically solid ice.
He flinches in pain and ends up lying on the ground, clearly regretting the whole thing.
"at least you got ice on it immediately," one viewer joked.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@mehkshy