Kansas Republicans override governor's veto of anti-trans bathroom bill

Topeka, Kansas - Republicans in the Kansas state legislature overrode Governor Laura Kelly's veto of a sweeping bathroom bill targeting transgender and non-binary Americans.

Republicans in Kansas voted to override Governor Laura Kelly's veto of a strict anti-bathroom bill targeting transgender and non-binary people of all ages. © Collage: Michael B. Thomas / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & ALLISON DINNER / AFP

Kansas now has one of the strictest anti-LGBTQ+ bathroom laws on the books after Republicans in both chambers of the state legislature decided to override Kelly's veto.

The House voted 84-40 in favor of the bill, while the Senate vote came out 28-12.

The measure, SB 180, defines sex as that registered at birth, saying that women and girls have a reproductive system at birth "developed to produce ova," while males have one "developed to fertilize the ova."

It prevents trans and non-binary people from using facilities that don't match their sex at birth in athletic complexes, prisons, domestic violence shelters, rape crisis centers, locker rooms, restrooms, and more.

The Democratic governor blocked the bill when it reached her desk, arguing it is discriminatory and will hurt Kansas' ability to attract businesses.

That did not stop the Republican supermajority in the state legislature from pushing it through anyway.