Missouri judge makes last-minute intervention in gender-affirming care ban

Jefferson City, Missouri - A state judge has put a temporary stay on the Missouri attorney general's order that would essentially ban gender-affirming care for transgender and non-binary adults and youth.

A judge in Missouri has temporary halted the implementation of the state attorney general's order limiting gender-affirming care for youth and adults. © Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

St. Louis County Circuit Judge Ellen Ribaudo issued the order on Wednesday, just hours before state Attorney General Andrew Bailey's order was set to take effect.

The AG's emergency rule, issued earlier this month, aims to prohibit medical providers from providing gender-affirming health care unless stringent and unprecedented requirements are met. It was set to take effect on April 27 and expire in February 2024.

Under the AG's order, an individual, regardless of their age, would be required to undergo 18 months of therapy before receiving gender-affirming care. Providers would be required to prove that a patient has a "medically documented, long-lasting, persistent and intense pattern of gender dysphoria" for "at least the 3 most recent consecutive years" before seeking treatment.

Ribaudo ordered a temporary stay until May 1 to allow the court to review briefs in the case.

At that time, the judge expects to have reached a decision on a motion for a temporary restraining order in a lawsuit seeking to strike down the emergency rule.