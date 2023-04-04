North Dakota Republicans fail to override veto of anti-trans pronoun bill

Bismarck, North Dakota - Republicans in North Dakota failed to secure the votes needed to override a veto on an anti- LGBTQ+ bill that would have permitted state employees and teachers to misgender staff and students.

The North Dakota House voted 56-36 in favor of overriding Governor Doug Burgum's veto of Senate Bill 2231, failing to secure the required two-thirds majority to push the legislation through.

All 12 Democrats in the House voted against the bill, and they were joined by 24 Republicans.

SB 2231 would have prohibited public schools and state government entities from enacting policies that would require employees to address trans people with pronouns consistent with their gender identity.

Exceptions would have been made if the teacher got approval from the student's parents and a school administrator.

With the failed House vote, SB 2231 will not take effect.