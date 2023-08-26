Texas judge blocks gender-affirming care ban for trans youth as AG files appeal

Austin, Texas - A judge in Texas temporarily blocked a ban on gender-affirming care for transgender minors as the case is set to go before the state Supreme Court.

Texans rally outside the State Capitol in Austin to protest Republicans' anti-trans agenda.

District Judge Maria Cantú Hexsel determined that the law would result in the "loss of access to safe, effective, and medically necessary treatment for transgender adolescents experiencing gender dysphoria."

She added that the legislation "likely violates" the Texas Constitution at three points, including the "fundamental right of parents to make decisions concerning the care, custody, and control of their children."

Senate Bill 14, signed into law by Governor Greg Abbott in June, bans health care professionals from providing puberty blockers, hormone treatments, or gender-affirming surgeries to most people under the age of 18.

The Texas Attorney General's office has already filed an appeal to Hexsel's decision before the conservative-dominated state Supreme Court, meaning that the law is slated to go into effect on September 1 as planned.