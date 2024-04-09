Trans female athletes banned from NAIA college athletics competitions

Kansas City, Missouri - The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) on Monday banned transgender female athletes from participating in competitive women's sports .

The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics has approved a new policy barring trans female athletes from participating in its competitions. © JAMIE SQUIRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

In a unanimous vote, NAIA's Council of Presidents approved a policy stating that "only NAIA student-athletes whose biological sex is female may participate in NAIA-sponsored female sports."

All student athletes may participate in male sports. Competitive cheer and competitive dance also remain open to all students.

The change comes amid a wave of rightwing attacks on LGBTQ+ rights, including athletes' ability to participate on sports teams corresponding to their gender identity.

"Today, the NAIA decided to bar an entire category of people from competition simply because of a right-wing outrage campaign that purposefully misrepresents and distorts the realities of transgender athletes while doing nothing to support women's sports," Kelley Robinson, president of the Human Rights Campaign, said in a statement.

"The chilling message this sends not just to other sanctioning bodies but also to youth sports leagues across the country is dangerous and it must be stopped in its tracks," Robinson added.