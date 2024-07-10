Deadpool & Wolverine scores early praise – but can it save the MCU?
Here's the latest scoop on what fans can expect when summer's most-anticipated movie, Deadpool & Wolverine, drops this month!
Marvel fans have been itching for the release of the next film amid its Phase 5 saga.
While the execs have been doing their best to keep certain things a secret, there's already talk that the flick will feature some major cameos, including, Taylor Swift and Blake Lively.
And now, with only weeks left until Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman make history, early reviews praised the movie, but will it be enough to restore the struggling Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU)?
Will Deadpool & Wolverine be a hit or miss? Find out below!
Deadpool & Wolverine is "very violent and funny," per early reviews
Warning: some spoilers lay ahead!
Per the X account, Cosmic Marvel, a 30-40 minute screening was held in Shanghai on July 2, and the reviews not only confirm some of the rumors but further hype up the Marvel flick!
One spoiler read, "Overall, very violent and funny, great action sequence, great score, and some very emotional scenes."
Another review said, "It felt like a combination of the feeling of AVENGERS: ENDGAME and the nonsense of #Deadpool."
Additionally, it looks like there will be plenty of cameos and a Wolverine vs. Hulk scene – we'll be seated!
From the early teases alone, it seems that Deadpool & Wolverine could be the movie of the year and just what the MCU needs to get its fire back!
Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters July 26!
Cover photo: IMAGO / Capital Pictures