Deadpool & Wolverine scores early praise – but can it save the MCU?

Here's the latest scoop on what fans can expect when summer's most-anticipated movie , Deadpool & Wolverine, drops this month!

Deadpool & Wolverine is hitting theaters this month, and here's what fans expect from the summer's biggest blockbuster movie. © IMAGO / Capital Pictures

Marvel fans have been itching for the release of the next film amid its Phase 5 saga.

While the execs have been doing their best to keep certain things a secret, there's already talk that the flick will feature some major cameos, including, Taylor Swift and Blake Lively.

And now, with only weeks left until Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman make history, early reviews praised the movie, but will it be enough to restore the struggling Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU)?

Will Deadpool & Wolverine be a hit or miss? Find out below!