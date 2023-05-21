Grandma plays hilarious prank on shoppers in viral TikTok
Nashville, Tennessee - TikTok user Riley Buck is quite proud of her grandmother, better known as Memaw, as she proves to have a wicked sense of humor while orchaestrating curious yet hilarious pranks.
In their latest trick, Riley and her grandma headed to a local Walmart, where they pulled off quite the trick.
Their prank was documented in a TikTok video that has been viewed over 10 million times since it was posted on May 8.
In the clip, the two women can be seen accessorizing numerous products in the supermarket with self-adhesive googly eyes.
While Riley holds the camera to film, Memaw can be seen in the frame, often laughing so hard she's nearly in tears.
Whether babies on Pampers diapers packaging, eggs in twelve-packs, or Barbies on t-shirts, the eyes spur a flood of laughter every time.
Riley shared some insight into the viral prank in a new interview with Newsweek.
TikTok creator dishes on viral prank created by her grandma
"I was talking on the phone with Memaw, and she said she had a prank idea and asked if I was in. She said she had already bought all the supplies from Hobby Lobby and needed a partner in crime," Riley recounted.
Of course, she couldn't say no, so the two pranksters met at the store a few days later and were there for an hour, watched in part by grinning customers.
"Memaw is a prankster, and that's something she and I have always had in common. We love a good laugh and always explore ways to make life fun," the granddaughter said.
TikTok users applauded the comical trick, flooding the video with over two million likes and more than 20,000 comments.
"if I opened eggs at the store and saw eyes it would make my day and I wouldn't be able to stop giggling," one user wrote.
In another hilarious video, Memaw gave her thoughts on popular male celebrities as she rated them out of 10.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/itsvalories