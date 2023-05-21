Grandma plays hilarious prank on shoppers in viral TikTok

Nashville, Tennessee - TikTok user Riley Buck is quite proud of her grandmother, better known as Memaw, as she proves to have a wicked sense of humor while orchaestrating curious yet hilarious pranks.

What prank did Grandma Memaw have up her sleeve? © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/itsvalories

In their latest trick, Riley and her grandma headed to a local Walmart, where they pulled off quite the trick.

Their prank was documented in a TikTok video that has been viewed over 10 million times since it was posted on May 8.



In the clip, the two women can be seen accessorizing numerous products in the supermarket with self-adhesive googly eyes.

While Riley holds the camera to film, Memaw can be seen in the frame, often laughing so hard she's nearly in tears.

Whether babies on Pampers diapers packaging, eggs in twelve-packs, or Barbies on t-shirts, the eyes spur a flood of laughter every time.

Riley shared some insight into the viral prank in a new interview with Newsweek.