Horror in paradise: Couple charged nearly $30K for short Uber ride

Costa Rica - Was thus trip worth it? A young couple vacationed in Costa Rica. However, when the two checked their bank account one morning, their minds were blown.

Douglas Ordonez (r.) and his wife Dominique experienced a vacation fiasco in Costa Rica. © Screenshot/Instagram/douglasordonezjr

For a vacation abroad, you sometimes have to dig deeper into your pocket, especially if it's for a vow renewal!

How much money Dominique and Douglas Ordonez from the US had to spend on a ride seems more than strange.

However, this is not due to unrestrained and wild party nights with champagne and booze, but to an unbelievable mishap of the ride-share company, Uber. According to the New York Post, Uber had charged no less than $29,994 from the couple for a car ride.

But was this a silly mix-up, a typing error, or did the couple actually fall for a scam?

The cause is still not entirely clear, and the affected couple made a shocking statement on TikTok about the situation.

"@Uber charged me $29,994 for a single ride! Correct conversion should have been $54, but was charged 600% more," the woman shared, noting that the ride was 29,994 Costa Rican colones, which should have been converted to roughly $55.