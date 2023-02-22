Japan stumped by mysterious giant ball that washed up on beach

Hamamatsu, Japan - Mysterious balloons are making waves at the moment, and they're now even washing up on beaches, with Japanese authorities baffled by the latest spherical object to cause a stir.

A mysterious metal ball washed up on a beach in the Japanese city of Hamamatsu, with authorities unsure what exactly it is. © Collage: via REUTERS

With Chinese spy balloons and other unidentified objects dominating the news cycle over the past few weeks, Japan got its own variation on the theme, when a large, golden sphere washed up on a beach in the city of Hamamatsu.

Authorities sealed off the area on Tuesday and took a closer look at the metal or metal-coated object, which also has handles that seem fit for hooking.

According to the Guardian, they were able to confirm a few important details – the main one being that this was not some sort of explosive device. X-rays revealed that the ball is hollow on the inside, which no doubt made investigators breathe a sigh of relief.

But as far as what exactly the thing is, there's still no clear answer. Sure, the 4-feet diameter sphere could be a lost buoy, but that kind of banal explanation hasn't stopped people speculating about UFOs and – of course – Chinese spy balloons, which have been worrying Japan as of late.