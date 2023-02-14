White House addresses aliens theory amid spree of unidentified objects

Washington DC - There is no indication aliens or extraterrestrial activity are behind a series of unidentified objects shot down over the US, the White House said on Monday.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre addressed questions about aliens amid the spree of unidentified objects downed by the US. © Collage: REUTERS

Four unmanned objects have been shot down, with the latest being downed over Lake Huron on the order of President Joe Biden.



"I don't think the American people need to worry about aliens with respect to these crafts, period," National Security spokesperson John Kirby said at a press conference on Monday.

Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said she was aware questions and concerns had been raised about aliens.

"There is no, again, no indication of aliens or extraterrestrial activity with these recent takedowns," she said.

"It was important for us to say that from here because we've been hearing a lot about it."