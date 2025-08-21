Viral Video of the Day for August 21, 2025: Woman stumbles upon adorable litter of abandoned puppies!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, one woman found herself surrounded by the sweetest surprise – puppies in need of love!

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, the woman is walking around when a litter of abandoned puppies scurries up to her.

She is completely taken aback but quickly melts as the playful dogs surround her, showering he with the kind of cuteness that has TikTok viewers collectively swooning.

One viewer commented, "I'm REAL tired of this never happening to me!"

"The way I would have laid down on that side walk and missed work lol," another wrote.

Check it out:

This woman just stumbled upon a pack of abandoned puppies, and the internet can't handle the cuteness!
This woman just stumbled upon a pack of abandoned puppies, and the internet can't handle the cuteness!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@nic_jumps
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@nic_jumps

More on Viral Video of the Day: