Viral Video of the Day for August 21, 2025: Woman stumbles upon adorable litter of abandoned puppies!

In today's Viral Video of the Day , one woman found herself surrounded by the sweetest surprise – puppies in need of love!

In the clip, the woman is walking around when a litter of abandoned puppies scurries up to her.

She is completely taken aback but quickly melts as the playful dogs surround her, showering he with the kind of cuteness that has TikTok viewers collectively swooning.

One viewer commented, "I'm REAL tired of this never happening to me!"

"The way I would have laid down on that side walk and missed work lol," another wrote.

Check it out: