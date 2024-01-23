Russia launches latest attack on Ukraine as Kyiv and Kharkiv suffer deadly strikes

Kyiv, Ukraine - Dozens of people were injured and at least four killed after a wave of Russian missiles targeted Kyiv and other cities across Ukraine , setting residential buildings ablaze and reducing others to rubble.

Kyiv was struck by the latest wave of Russian missile attacks overnight on Tuesday. © REUTERS

Rescue workers in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city near Russia's border, hauled injured residents from the scene of an attack where smoke rose from smoldering piles of rubble, AFP journalists reported.



The regional governor said three residents were killed Tuesday in an overnight barrage and another 42 had been wounded.

Medical workers treat one wounded man with blood smeared across his face, AFP saw.

AFP journalists in Kyiv meanwhile heard air raid sirens echo over the capital at night, followed by a series of loud blasts – thought to be air defense systems responding to the incoming aerial onslaught.

Ukrainian army chief Valery Zaluzhny said Russian forces had fired 41 missiles – including cruise, ballistic and surface-to-air missiles as part of the barrage – adding that his forces had shot down 21.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said 20 people were wounded in an attack that set buildings and cars ablaze in central districts of the city.