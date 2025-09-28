Russia pounds Ukraine with deadly hours-long missile and drone barrage

Kyiv, Ukraine - Russia pounded Ukraine for hours with hundreds of drones and missiles overnight, killing at least four people, including a 12-year-old girl, Kyiv said Sunday.

Neighboring Poland scrambled jets to secure its airspace in the wake of the 12-hour barrage, after NATO accused Moscow of being behind a series of violations of the defense alliance's airspace.

Diplomatic efforts to stop the war have faltered, and Russia has vowed to press on with the offensive that it launched in February 2022.

"Moscow wants to continue fighting and killing and deserves only the harshest pressure from the world," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said following the strikes, which lasted for 12 hours.

"The Kremlin benefits from continuing this war and terror as long as there are profits from energy sales," he added, urging stronger measures against Russia.

Following the massive aerial barrage, Zelensky held a round of calls with allies, including NATO chief Mark Rutte, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store.

Russia said it had only hit military targets during the attack.

Russia's full-scale invasion, launched in February 2022, has ravaged swathes of eastern and southern Ukraine, killing tens of thousands of soldiers and civilians.

The Ukrainian leader vowed his country would target Russia's ability to fund the war and force Moscow to the negotiating table.

At least four people were killed in Kyiv, authorities said, including a 12-year-old girl, and more than 40 people were wounded across the Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, Sumy, Cherkasy, and Mykolaiv regions.