Russia UN rep slams US aid package: "Ukrainians will go to the meat grinder"

Moscow, Russia - Kyiv expects the billions in military aid approved by the US will bolster its defense against Moscow while a Russian UN representative warns the funds will "be pocketed" and "tens of thousands of Ukrainians will go to the meat grinder."

A Russian UN representative claimed funds from the US to Ukraine will "be pocketed" and that the approval of the awaited aid package is "nothing to celebrate." © Genya SAVILOV / AFP

On Saturday, the US House of Representatives voted to move a long-delayed aid package worth nearly $61 billion for Ukraine to the Senate, where it is expected to pass and be signed by President Joe Biden.



Russia's deputy ambassador to the United Nations in New York, Dmitry Polyansky, wrote on Sunday that there is "nothing to celebrate here."

He wrote that the war would continue and "more money will be pocketed, more weapons stolen, and tens of thousands of Ukrainians will go to the meat grinder."

He added that Ukraine's defeat was "inevitable."

Ukraine, which is striving to join the European Union and NATO, has been defending itself against a Russian invasion with massive Western support for more than two years.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Facebook that around $50 billion of the package would be spent on Ukraine's defense. This means more weapons for Ukraine, including more air defense and longer-range projectiles.