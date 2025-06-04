Trump reveals Putin plans to retaliate "very strongly" against Ukraine

Washington DC - President Donald Trump said he spoke to Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin Wednesday about Ukraine and Iran, warning that the Kremlin leader had "very strongly" pledged to respond to Kyiv's stunning drone attack on Russian bombers.

Trump said that there was no "immediate peace" on the horizon in Ukraine – which Russia invaded in 2022 – following what he described as a one-hour and 15-minute call with the Russian president.

On Iran, Trump said that Putin had offered to "participate" in talks on Tehran's nuclear program, as Trump accused the Islamic Republic of "slow walking" its response to Washington's offer of a deal.

The call came three days after Ukraine conducted a massive, daring drone attack against Russian military airbases, saying it had destroyed several Russian nuclear-capable bombers worth billions of dollars.

Trump said that he and Putin had "discussed the attack on Russia's docked airplanes, by Ukraine, and also various other attacks that have been taking place by both sides."

"It was a good conversation, but not a conversation that will lead to immediate Peace. President Putin did say, and very strongly, that he will have to respond to the recent attack on the airfields," Trump said in his post.

Trump did not say whether he had warned Putin off any such retaliation against Ukraine, which Washington has supported to the tune of billions of dollars in its fight against Russia.