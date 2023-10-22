Russian strike on Ukrainian mail depot kills six

Ukraine - Russian missile strikes killed at least six postal workers and wounded 17 others Saturday when they hit a mail depot in Ukraine 's northeastern Kharkiv region, officials said.

Ukrainian police and prosecutors examine a damaged mail depot following missile strikes in the village of Korotych, Kharkiv region, amid the Russian invasion in Ukraine. © SERGEY BOBOK / AFP

President Volodymyr Zelensky shared a video on social media of what appeared to be a heavily damaged warehouse surrounded by rubble and a container with the logo of the Ukrainian postal operator Nova Poshta.



The six killed in the attack were all workers at the Nova Poshta depot, located in the village of Korotych on the outskirts of Kharkiv city, regional governor Oleg Sinegubov said.

"The victims, aged between 19 and 42, received shrapnel wounds and blast injuries," he explained.

Of the injured being treated in the hospital, Sinegubov said that seven were in serious condition, adding that "Doctors are fighting for their lives."

The regional prosecutor's office later updated the number of injured to 17.