Trump's top envoy Steve Witkoff insists there are "two sides" to Ukraine war ahead of peace summit

Washington DC - US President Donald Trump's envoy said Sunday he expects progress in Ukraine -Russia talks Monday and that he trusts Russian leader Vladimir Putin does not want to expand his invasion to other European countries.

US special envoy Steve Witkoff highlighted Russia's "side of the story" in the Ukraine war during an interview on Fox News. © Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"I think you're going to see in Saudi Arabia on Monday some real progress, particularly as it affects a Black Sea ceasefire on ships between both countries. And from that, you'll naturally gravitate to a full-on shooting ceasefire," Steve Witkoff told Fox News, a day after praising Putin as a "great" leader in an interview with Tucker Carlson.

"I feel he wants peace," Witkoff said of Putin, whose forces have been occupying swaths of Ukraine since 2014 and launched a full-scale invasion in 2022. "Lots of progress got made last week."

The US has made a stunning about-face on Russia since Donald Trump took power.

Under former president Joe Biden, Washington treated Moscow as the aggressor and led a Western coalition to put pressure on the Kremlin. Witkoff said the main US role now was to understand both sides and mediate.

"I've never ever seen a situation where there isn’t two sides to a story. It's just never as black and white as people want to portray. So, there are grievances on both sides, but our job ... is to narrow the issues, bring the parties together and stop the killing," he said.