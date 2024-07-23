Ukraine and China commence diplomatic talks over how to end war with Russia

Beijing, China - The Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba is meeting with his counterpart, Wang Yi, in Beijing for talks around China 's role in reaching a settlement over the war with Russia.

The Ukrainian and Chinese foreign ministers will meet in Beijing for talks. © Collage: AFP/Elena Covalenco/Pedro Pardo

Nearly two and a half years after the start of the war in Ukraine, Kuleba will conduct talks with senior Chinese officials between July 23 and 25, a statement from the Ukrainian foreign office announced.

"On July 23-25, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba will pay a visit to China at the invitation of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China Wang Yi," the Ukrainian foreign ministry said in a statement on its Telegram channel.

"During meetings and negotiations, the parties will exchange views on the current state and prospects for the development of bilateral relations," the post read.

"The main topic of discussion will be the search for ways to stop Russian aggression and China's possible role in achieving a stable and just peace."

China confirmed the meeting in its own statement, revealing that the meeting came at the invitation of Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi.

"At the invitation of Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba will visit China from July 23 to 26," foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said.