Ukraine and China commence diplomatic talks over how to end war with Russia
Beijing, China - The Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba is meeting with his counterpart, Wang Yi, in Beijing for talks around China's role in reaching a settlement over the war with Russia.
Nearly two and a half years after the start of the war in Ukraine, Kuleba will conduct talks with senior Chinese officials between July 23 and 25, a statement from the Ukrainian foreign office announced.
"On July 23-25, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba will pay a visit to China at the invitation of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China Wang Yi," the Ukrainian foreign ministry said in a statement on its Telegram channel.
"During meetings and negotiations, the parties will exchange views on the current state and prospects for the development of bilateral relations," the post read.
"The main topic of discussion will be the search for ways to stop Russian aggression and China's possible role in achieving a stable and just peace."
China confirmed the meeting in its own statement, revealing that the meeting came at the invitation of Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi.
"At the invitation of Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba will visit China from July 23 to 26," foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said.
Beijing-Kyiv talks come amid international pressure
The visit comes in the wake of mounting pressure on China to cease its support of Russia. Such support has come through the sale to Russia and procurement of munitions used in the conflict.
Beijing and Moscow have maintained close relations throughout the conflict, only weeks ago conducting joint-military drills. Days prior to the drills, Chinese President Xi Jinping called for negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.
Washington has maintained pressure on Beijing to stop supporting Russia and instead help to facilitate such negotiations. US President Joe Biden even went as far as to warn of a "price to pay" if China doesn't do so.
Just yesterday, it came to light that the US is preparing to impose further sanctions on China over its role in Ukraine. In response, Beijing reiterated its desire to "enable talks for peace and a political settlement."
"The US should work constructively for the political settlement of the crisis, rather than shift the blame to China and drive a wedge between China and other countries," foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said.
