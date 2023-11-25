Ukraine bombarded by "most serious drone attack" by Russia

Kyiv, Ukraine - The Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, came under heavy Russian drone attacks overnight, leaving five injured, the city's mayor reported on Saturday.

Ukrainian police and military experts collect fragments of downed Russian drone near a crater in a yard amid residential buildings in Kyiv on November 25, 2023. © Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP

Mayor Vitali Klitschko called the air raid, which lasted a total of six hours, the "most serious drone attack" on the Ukrainian capital since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Among those injured in the attack was an 11-year-old child, Klitschko said.

Klitschko reported that debris from drones shot down by Ukrainian air defenses had crashed in the city. As a result, fires had broken out in several places, including a residential building and a kindergarten.

Russian forces attacked Ukraine with a total of 75 combat drones, the Ukrainian air force reported. Air defenses succeeded in shooting down 74 of them. A DPA reporter observed heavy, prolonged anti-aircraft fire.

In addition to Kyiv, air alerts were also sounded in the Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, and Mykolaiv regions. A high-rise building on the eastern bank of the Dnipro River caught fire due to falling debris, according to the military administration in Kyiv.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky commemorated on Saturday the victims of the great famine of 1932-1933 that killed millions of Ukrainians.



He said it was "extremely important" to remember the famine, known as the Holodomor, as a "genocide" perpetrated by the Russian-dominated Soviet Union under Soviet leader Joseph Stalin.