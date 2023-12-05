Ukraine briefing devolves into chaos, Zelensky pulls out of appearance

Washington DC - Several Republican senators walked out of a classified briefing on Ukraine Tuesday as it descended into a fight over the border crisis after President Volodymyr Zelensky unexpectedly canceled a videolink appearance to appeal for continued US funding.

Zelensky had been due to update the senators on the latest developments in the conflict with Russia and press for them to support a procedural vote expected Wednesday on an emergency aid package that includes more than $60 billion for Kyiv.

The cash has been held up for weeks by a fight in Congress, as the White House has warned that existing funds will run out by the end of the year and that Russia's President Vladimir Putin could win the war if lawmakers fail to act.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced that Zelensky had been prevented from taking part by a "last minute" hiccup but he pressed ahead with the briefing anyway – only for the proceedings to turn into a war of words.

Utah's Mitt Romney left early, confirming that "a number" of his Republican colleagues had followed suit, angry that they heard nothing on their demand that Ukraine aid be coupled with action on the migrant crisis at the US-Mexico border.

"The briefers were saying things we've all known, we can read about in any newspaper, had been said publicly," Romney told reporters. "There's nothing new in what they're describing, and Republicans are saying that there's support for Ukraine, but there has to be security of our border."

Congress is more divided over backing for Ukraine than it has been at any time during the nearly two-year conflict, with the country fast exhausting the military aid provided by the United States so far.

Senate Republicans are making their support for extra Ukraine funding contingent on President Joe Biden's Democrats accepting reforms of the asylum system and tightened border security – measures the Democrats have already rejected.

"Republicans are just walking out of the briefing because the people there are not willing to actually discuss what it takes to get a deal done," Romney said.