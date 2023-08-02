Ukraine grain exports targeted as Russia strikes port bordering NATO member Romania

Odesa, Ukraine - Russian drones on Wednesday damaged infrastructure at a Ukrainian port on the Danube, as Moscow targeted facilities vital for grain shipments from Ukraine following the collapse of an export agreement.

Russian strikes on the port of Izmail damaged critical infrastructure for Ukraine's grain exports. © via REUTERS

Kyiv was also targeted with drones from several directions in the latest wave of attacks aimed at Ukraine overnight, leaving several floors of a glass high tower block damaged.



"The enemy attacked port facilities and industrial infrastructure of the Danube," the Ukrainian general prosecutor's office said in a statement.

A grain elevator, silos and warehouses were damaged or destroyed, it said.

The prosecutor's office in the district of Izmail, where a key Danube river port is located, had opened a probe into the strike, the statement added.

There were no reports of casualties following the strike despite a blaze breaking out at port facilities, Odesa regional governor Oleg Kiper said.

Russia has been pounding the port city of Odesa and the surrounding region since Moscow withdrew from a grain deal last month that allowed Ukraine to continue exports via the Black Sea despite the war.

The deal had allowed around 33 million tonnes of grain to leave Ukrainian ports, easing fears of food shortages in vulnerable countries.

With the Black Sea route effectively blocked, the port at Izmail is now the main export route for Ukrainian agricultural products via neighboring Romania.