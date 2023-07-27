Renewed missile attack on Odessa leaves at least one dead in Ukraine

Odessa, Ukraine - At least one person has died in overnight rocket attacks on the port infrastructure of the southern Ukrainian region of Odessa, authorities said on Thursday.

Workers clear the rubble in the center of Odessa, Ukraine, after a Russian military strike. © Oleksandr GIMANOV / AFP

The dead man was a civilian security guard, the Ukrainian military governor of the region, Oleh Kiper, stated on Telegram.



In addition, equipment in a cargo terminal, the guardhouse, and two cars were destroyed, he said.

According to Kiper, the attack was carried out with sea-based guided missiles of the Kalibr type. The missiles were fired from a Russian Black Sea Fleet submarine.

Ukrainian air defense said that drones were also intercepted over the regions of Khmelnytskyi, Dnipropetrovsk, and Donetsk.

In total, Russia is said to have deployed two Kalibr missiles and eight Kamikaze drones.