Ukraine hit by latest attack as Russia launches deadly airstrike on Kyiv residential building

Kyiv, Ukraine - Russia fired dozens of missiles and drones at Ukraine on Wednesday in a "massive" early morning attack that killed at least five people and injured more than 30, officials in Kyiv said.

A residential building in Kyiv was hit by Russian airstrikes, which killed at least four people and injured dozens more. © via REUTERS

The latest wave of strikes came as the EU's top diplomat was in Kyiv, with Ukraine calling on its Western allies to ramp up supplies of much-needed military aid, including air defenses.



A strike on the capital city killed four people when a high-rise residential building was hit, triggering a large fire and engulfing its top floors in black smoke.

"Another massive attack against our country," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a post on social media.

Missile and drone attacks were also recorded in the northeast and south of the country, as well as in the western Lviv region, hundreds of miles from the frontlines.

At least four people were killed in the hit to the residential building in Kyiv, while one person was killed in the southern Mykolaiv region, officials said.

Ukraine's commander-in-chief Valery Zaluzhny said Russia used drones, cruise, ballistic, and anti-aircraft missiles in the barrage.

At least 35 people were injured in Kyiv, the city administration said. Another three were injured in the Kyiv region and two in the northeastern city of Kharkiv.