Ukraine investigates prisoners of war allegedly shot dead by Russian troops

Kyiv, Ukraine - The Ukrainian public prosecutor's office has opened an investigation into a new suspected case of prisoners of war who were shot dead, allegedly by Russian soldiers.

Ukrainian prisoners of war are seen a detention center at an unknown location in Russia. © IMAGO / SNA

A recording clearly showed "that the defenders of Ukraine laid down their weapons and offered no resistance," the authorities wrote in a message on Telegram.

Wednesday's remarks came after a video of an alleged shooting of two unarmed Ukrainian soldiers in a trench by Russian soldiers had been circulated on social networks.

According to the public prosecutor's office, the incident allegedly took place in June in the Zaporizhzhya region of southern Ukraine.

The prosecutor's office has already recorded 62 cases of possible executions during capture in the past.

In total, more than 110 Ukrainian soldiers are said to have been killed in Russian captivity.

Ukraine has been fending off a full-scale Russian invasion for over two years.

International human rights organizations regularly accuse the Russian side, in particular, of war crimes, including the killing of prisoners of war.